Forecast: Serious rise in oil prices expected

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Oil prices expected to rise on the world oil market in the next three months.

Report informs, after the falling to 31 USD/barrel oil quotations will rise and will rise to 55 USD / barrel. Initially oil prices expected to rise to 39, then to 45 and 55 USD / barrel. Note that, after the distribution in January of this year, the news of Iraniancrudeoilreturning to the market, oil prices fell to 27 USD/per barrel.

The period when oil prices become more sensitive to indicators of oil production in the United States begins. The number of wellsin US, more and more reduced.So, last week the well dropped by another 12 units - up to 498.Note that, the maximum number of oil wells was noted in October 2014 at around 1 609 units.To date, a decrease compared with the maximum exponent have made 69% or 1 111 units.The volume of oil production in US are equal to 9.2 mln barrels per day.The maximum daily oil production recorded in June 2015 (9.6 mln barrels)..

Despite the reduction in the number of wells, the companies were able to increase productivity by 25-30% due to new technologies. The most common to date is the technology of plasma fracturing (plazma pulse), thanks to which it is possible to recover 25-50% of wells. With this method, even after conventional methods of oil may remove 90% of residual oil from reservoirs.