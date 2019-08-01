​Operating and capital expenditures on ACG increased in H1

In the first half of 2019, BP-Azerbaijan spent more than $272 million in operating expenditure and over $657 million in capital expenditure on Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) activities, respectively up $36 million or 15.2% and $105 million or 19%from the same period of 2018, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Equinor (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.