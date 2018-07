Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ Decision to increase production volume by 1 mln bbl at today's 174th meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria has lifted oil prices in the world market.

Report informs citing the Russian media, price of Brent crude oil at the London Stock Exchange (LSE) rose by 3% up to $ 75.2.