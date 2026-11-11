OPEC: Oil exports via BTC pipeline fell by 1% in September

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The average daily volume of oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in September 2026 amounted to 540,000 barrels, Report informs referring to the OPEC monthly update.

Compared to August 2026, the average daily volume of oil transportation via the BTC decreased by less than 1%, or by 2,000 barrels.

Overall, in September of this year, oil transportation via the BTC pipeline decreased by 7%, or by 37,000 barrels per day, compared to the figure for September of last year.

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline was commissioned on July 13, 2006. Its total length is 1,768 km, of which 443 km pass through the territory of Azerbaijan, 249 km through Georgia, and 1,076 km through Türkiye.