OPEC: Oil exports via BTC pipeline fell by 1% in September
Energy
- 11 November, 2026
- 17:44
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The average daily volume of oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in September 2026 amounted to 540,000 barrels, Report informs referring to the OPEC monthly update.
Compared to August 2026, the average daily volume of oil transportation via the BTC decreased by less than 1%, or by 2,000 barrels.
Overall, in September of this year, oil transportation via the BTC pipeline decreased by 7%, or by 37,000 barrels per day, compared to the figure for September of last year.
The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline was commissioned on July 13, 2006. Its total length is 1,768 km, of which 443 km pass through the territory of Azerbaijan, 249 km through Georgia, and 1,076 km through Türkiye.
OPEC: Sentyabrda BTC ilə neft ixracı 1 % azalıb
ОПЕК: В сентябре экспорт нефти по БТД снизился на 1%
Latest News
18:30
Photo
Azerbaijani president concludes visit to TürkiyeForeign policy
18:19
Video of Azerbaijani president's participation in COP31 posted on his social media accountsForeign policy
18:05
Berdimuhamedov: Central Asian Climate Technology Center in Ashgabat to begin operations in early 2027Region
17:57
Erdoğan and Pashinyan hold meeting on sidelines of COP31 Summit in TürkiyeRegion
17:52
Turkmenistan modernizing energy infrastructure to cut methane emissionsOther countries
17:44
OPEC: Oil exports via BTC pipeline fell by 1% in SeptemberEnergy
17:34
Photo
Video
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend COP31 Leaders' Summit - UpdatedForeign policy
17:31
Azerbaijan in October fell 104,000 bpd short of its OPEC+ quotaEnergy
17:19
Protesters in Bulgaria's Varna pelt European Commission President's motorcade with fruit, eggsOther countries