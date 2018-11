Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ The OPEC-Non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) has started the meeting where limitation on oil output in 2019 will also be discussed, Report informs citing TASS.

However, the decision will be considered in December.

Earlier, Oman Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhi said that a majority of OPEC and allied oil exporters support cut in output by 1 million barrels a day in the global supply of crude.