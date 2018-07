Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting in the framework of OPEC + will be held in Baku, supposedly in January 2019.

Report informs, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Pärviz Shahbazov said within the framework of the Baku Summer Energy School at the ADA University.

He added that the decision to hold the meeting and its date will be determined at a meeting to be held in September this year.