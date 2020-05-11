OPEC+ intends to hold general meeting in June

OPEC+ is planning to hold an online general meeting in June, but the exact date is still unknown, Report informs, citing RIA Novosti.

OPEC+ made a decision to hold the next meeting on June 10. But the source says the date is not exact.

The topics to be discussed at the meeting, probably, include the situation in the market, the impact of the agreement on the market.

In accordance with the latest amendment to the Declaration of Cooperation, quotas for daily oil production in OPEC and non-OPEC countries in May-June will amount to 9.7 million barrels, from July 1 - 7.7 million barrels and from January 2021 through April 2022 – 5.8 million barrels.