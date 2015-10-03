​One village in Guba gasified for the first time - PHOTOS

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Alekseyevka village in Khachmaz region of Azerbaijan was gasified for the first time.
Report informs, the event was attended by SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Vice-President, representatives of representatives of Azeriqaz, district executive power and the local community.
On the basis of a single-stage system for rural gasification conducted on 202 users, polyethylene pipes of different diameter and 14 414 meters of metal pipes were laid. 202 and individual regulators were also installed.
