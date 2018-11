Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ Oil prices in the world market continue to drop.

Report informs that Brent crude oil dropped by 1.74% to $68.90 a barrel as at 4:35 p.m. (Baku time). This is the lowest price since April 9.

WTI crude price slid 1.92% to $58.78 a barrel, which is the lowest level since February 14.

A quick decline in oil prices is linked to US President Donald Trump’s statements and release of OPEC's monthly report.