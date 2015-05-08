Oil prices down in world markets

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the world markets price for barrel of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil decreased by 3,3% or 1,99 USD and amounted to 58,94 USD.

Report informs, either price for Brent crude oil decreased in the world markets. So, price for this crude reduced by 3,3% or 2,23USD and made 65,54 USD per barrel as yesterday.

Due to the forecasts, in case price for crude oil to be stable, average price of oil in 2015 expected to make 68 USD per barrel.