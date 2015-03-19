 Top
    Oil prices continue to rise

    Brent crude price increased to 56 dollars per barrel

    Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil rose by 2.69% or 1.20 dollars to 44.66 dollars per barrel on the world market.

    Report informs, according to the exchange market, increase in Brent crude oil also observed.Thus, Brent increased by 2.40 dollars or by 4.29% to 55.91 dollars per barrel.

    According to the forecasts, if the price of crude oil remains at the current situation by the end of the year, for 2015 average oil price is expected to be 51 dollars per barrel. 

