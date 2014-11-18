Oil exports by Azerbaijan on customs declarations made 16.3 bln dollars

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2014, according to the indicators Azerbaijan exported 28,225 mln tons of oil. Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, of this amount on the customs declarations 20,268 mln tons of oil worth 16,295 bln dollars were exported.

Proceeds from the sale of oil decreased by 3.3% or 570 mln dollars compared with the same period last year.

In the structure of total exports 848.519 thousand tons were exported via the Baku-Novorossiysk, 3,563 mln tons - via the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

For the same period 23,057 mln tons of oil were exported via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, by railway - 755,358 thousand tons.

During 2013, according to the indicators Azerbaijan exported 34,245 mln tons of oil. Of this amount on customs declarations 24.855 mln tons of oil worth 20.244 bln dollars were exported.