    Official: Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline no competitor to Russia’s South Stream

    The two pipelines can co-exist peacefully, Giampaolo Russo said

    Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), now in construction, going from Azerbaijan to Italy, was not meant as an alternative or direct competitor to Russia’s South Stream, Head of TAP’s representative office in Italy Giampaolo Russo said in an interview, Report informs citing ITAR-TASS.

    Russo did not rule out indirect competition of TAP with South Stream because of diversification of gas supplies to Europe when TAP is launched, but the two pipelines can co-exist peacefully, he said.

