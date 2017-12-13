Number of "Azəriqaz" PU customers exceeds 2.085 million

© Report

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November, 80,458 new subscribers were registered on the population sector at the “Azəriqaz” Production Union of SOCAR.

42,336 of them accounted for Baku, Absheron and Sumgayit and 38,122 for the regions.

Report informs citing the “Azəriqaz” PU press service.

According to information, thus, total number of natural gas subscribers throughout the country has reached 2.085.225.

Notably, a limit for using natural gas was allocated for 464 mosques and religious temple on the non-public sector on December 1.