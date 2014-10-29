November volumes of oil transportation via BTC defined

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Comany of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans to export 1,6 mln tons of oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in November 2014, Report informs referring to the company.

257.16 mln tons of oil transported through the pipeline since the beginning of the operation of the pipeline as of October 1, 2014. The length of the BTC oil pipeline is 1768 km, of which Azerbaijan - 443 km, Georgia - 248 km, Turkey - 1076 km.

The shareholders of the BTC pipeline company are: BP (30,1%), SOCAR (25%), Chevron (8,9%), Statoil (8,71%), TPAO (6,53%), ENI (5%), Total (5%), Itochu (3,4%), ConocoPhillirs (2.5%), Inrex (2.5%) and ONGC (2,36%).