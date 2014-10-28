November oil exports via the Baku-Novorossiysk defined

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans to export 85 thousand tons of oil via the Baku-Novorossiysk in November 2014. Report informs referring to the state company.

In 2014, about 1.02 mln tons of oil will be exported on the current route.

According to the results of 2013, SOCAR exported 1,751 mln tons of oil via the northern route.

A new commercial agreement on transportation of Azerbaijani oil via the northern route was signed between SOCAR and the Russian "Transoil" on February 18, 2014. The document is valid till the end of 2014.



