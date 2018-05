Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ Jeyhun Mamedov appointed as the new General Director of Azpetrol.

Report informs J.Mamedov worked in Azpetrol in various positions since 1999.Prior to his appointment as CEO, he was head of the operations department.

Recall that, recently, CEO of Azpetrol Huseinaga Rahimov was dismissed.According to the information he resigned at his own request for the continuation of scientific work.