Mukhtar Babayev emphasizes importance of accessible electricity for everyone

During discussions at the Global Ministerial Meeting and the Electrification Forum held as part of COP31, the importance of ensuring universal access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity was highlighted, Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijani president's representative on climate issues, wrote on X, Report informs.

"At the Global Electrification Ministerial and Forum at COP31, discussions underscored the importance of ensuring reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity access for all.

For developing countries, particularly Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS), access to affordable finance, investment in resilient grids and energy storage, and stronger local capacities are essential to ensuring an inclusive energy transition," he wrote.