Mukhtar Babayev: Azerbaijan will produce daily 2,000 tons carbamide in 2018

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will produce 2,000 tons of carbamide per day in 2018.

Report informs, Chairman of 'Azərikimya' PU Supervisory Board, Mukhtar Babayev said at SOCAR II International Caspian & Central Asian Region Downstream: Trade, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals Forum in Baku.

According to M. Babayev, 80% products will be exported: "Today 50% products manufactured in Sumgait are exported to China. This is carried out through the port of Poti. There is a so-called Silk Way, but unfortunately, we can’t use this road".