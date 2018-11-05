More than half of Finnish companies left Iran because of US sanctions

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Most Finnish companies operating in Iran left the country following the sanctions imposed by Donald Trump on Tehran, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Kosonen said, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

"We do not know the exact figures, but nearly 70 Finnish firms have recently worked or had a representative in Iran. According to estimates, from 20 to 30 of them are still in the country today", Kosonen said.

US sanctions against Iran entered into force on November 5. The sanctions will cover oil exports. Washington declared its goal to bring the export of Iranian oil to zero and urged its buyers to abandon such purchases.