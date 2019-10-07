​Mohammad Barkindo: Some OPEC+ members don’t fulfill quotas

"I’m sure that the execution of agreement will be over 136% till the end of the year as was reached in Abu-Dhabi meeting," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said in his interview to TASS during Russian Energy Week, Report informs.

According to him, the agreement was executed because the quota was overfulfilled by some countries, some members break the quota: "However, we have got guarantee from them about reaching the output the agreed level. Therefore, the execution level of the agreement will increase."