Ministry: About 30 bln cum gas output predicted in Azerbaijan in 2017

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Expected volume of natural gas production in Azerbaijan is set at 29, 561 billion cubic meters (cum) in 2017.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

According to forecasts, 12.762 billion cubic meters of gas will be produced from the block of fields "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) and 10, 009 billion cubic meters of natural gas from "Shahdeniz".

The volume of SOCAR's production (SOCAR) is projected at 6.8 bln cubic meters this year.

Notably, in 2016, natural gas production in the country amounted to 29,367 billion cubic meters, including 6.267 billion cubic meters accounted for SOCAR, 12, 426 billion - ACG and 10, 675 bln cubic meters for "Shahdeniz".