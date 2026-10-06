Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Minister: New projects with BP to accelerate Azerbaijan's energy transition

    Energy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 15:17
    Minister: New projects with BP to accelerate Azerbaijan's energy transition

    New projects with BP will accelerate Azerbaijan's energy transition, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, according to Report.

    "Our cooperation with BP is developing through new projects. The launch of associated gas production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, the Shah Deniz compression project, the Shafag, Asiman, Karabakh and Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Ay Para projects, as well as our joint activities in Uzbekistan, demonstrate the long-term nature of this partnership. At the same time, our cooperation covers green energy and decarbonization. The Shafag solar power plant, which is expected to be commissioned next year, and the decarbonization of the Sangachal terminal using clean energy represent a model for the global energy transition," he noted.

    Shahdeniz Parviz Shahbazov British Petroleum Azerbaijan-UK relations
    Nazir: "BP şirkəti ilə yeni layihələr Azərbaycanın enerji keçidini sürətləndirəcək"
    Министр: Новые проекты с компанией BP ускорят энергетический переход Азербайджана
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed