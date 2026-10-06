New projects with BP will accelerate Azerbaijan's energy transition, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, according to Report.

"Our cooperation with BP is developing through new projects. The launch of associated gas production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, the Shah Deniz compression project, the Shafag, Asiman, Karabakh and Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Ay Para projects, as well as our joint activities in Uzbekistan, demonstrate the long-term nature of this partnership. At the same time, our cooperation covers green energy and decarbonization. The Shafag solar power plant, which is expected to be commissioned next year, and the decarbonization of the Sangachal terminal using clean energy represent a model for the global energy transition," he noted.