Minister: Malta is looking forward to implementing further projects with SOCAR

Valetta. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ Malta is looking forward to implementing further projects with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the future. Report's special correspondent in Malta informs, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister in Malta Konrad Mizzi said at first delivery of LNG for "LNG-to-Power" project.

In his address, Konrad Mizzi made a proud reference to the big achievement for Malta to participate in an international project of this size. With the commissioning of the Delimara power plant, Malta not only catapults itself to the forefront of producing environment friendly energy, it will also be in a position to offer the most competitive electricity tariffs in Europe.

As for the role of SOCAR, he stressed the company’s important role in the project on two levels; as a shareholder with an equity of 33 %in an international consortium forming ElectoGas Malta, and as sole gas supplier. Based on the experience Malta has made with SOCAR so far, Konrad Mizzi is happy to work with a highly competent partner and is looking forward to implementing further projects with the Azeri company.

Notably, "Electrogas Malta" consortium 33% of shares owned by "SOCAR Trading" building 200 MW combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT), as well as reception, storage and gasification facilities for liquefied natural gas.This project implemented in the south-east of Malta, near Fort Delimara Power Station in Marsakslok.

After the commissioning of the project, about 50% of Malta's electricity demand will be met.

Natural gas is transported through the re-gasification plant. "SOCAR Trading" will provide LNG and equipment for the process.

Combined-cycle power plant is part of the initiative of the Government of Malta to reduce dependence on diesel fuel and produce electricity more cheaply using natural gas.