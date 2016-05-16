Minister: "Baku-Supsa pipeline strengthened fundamentals of independence of Azerbaijan and Georgia"

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ If the tariff for each ton of oil transported via Northern Pipeline to the Novorossiysk port was 15,67 USD tariff for Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP) was 3.14 USD/ton (0.43 USD/barrel).

Report informs Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, has stated in the article published in ”Respublika" (Republic) newspaper.

According to the minister, the Baku-Supsa pipeline is important either for Georgia or Azerbaijan: The transit tariff for each ton of oil is 1.20 USD (0.17 USD/barrel) in Georgia, the rest came to the share of Azerbaijan.

This transit tariff led to the establishment of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the energy sector and also contributed to the country's economic development.

Georgia as a transit country takes advantage of the Baku-Supsa.

Natig Aliyev noted that 76.3 mln tons of oil transported via Baku-Supsa pipeline so far. Baku-Supsa in addition to being a basic element of the East-West energy corridor has also strengthened the foundations of the independence of Azerbaijan and Georgia.