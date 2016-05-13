Maros Sefcovic: 'Southern Gas Corridor progressing according to plan'

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project is very important for us and its implementation at the moment is progressing according to plan."

Report informs Vice-President for Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic said at the 25th Annual Meeting of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

M.Sefcovic also announced plans on projects important for the formation of the European Energy Union: " We need to make sure that we have adequate financial, technical and political support for each of these projects to move forward rapidly and in a timely manner. I believe that the Caspian gas will reach Turkey in 2019, while in 2020 to Europe."