Market research for participation in EPC(m) activities of SOCAR’s Reconstruction Projects - ANNOUNCEMENT

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) intends to realize reconstruction and modernization of its current production facilities in order to increase engine fuels production and to meet increasing local demand. The quality of the engine fuels produced after realization of the intended activities shall meet the most up-to-date environmental standards.

Revamp activities are intended to be carried out by involvement of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC/EPCm) Contractor.

During the current phase SOCAR has assigned Practical Solutions Group to conduct market research to determine the list of potential EPC(m) contractors and only companies which have relevant competence and experience in refinery revamp activities, especially CDU/VDU, FCC, other main units and Utilities & Offsites (UOS) , is invited to the market research.

The preliminary conditions for companies willing to be involved in market research process include the following:

- The Company shall be an experienced company that has conducted detailed engineering, procurement and construction works related to revamping of existing process units with a contract value of at least 400 million USD as a main contractor over the last 10 (ten) years;

- The proposed organization to be involved in the Project related activities shall have relevant refinery revamp experience. The minimum requirements for the proposed senior management shall be:

* Project Director, Construction Manager - minimum 15 years’ experience in a similar position,

* Engineering Manager, Procurement Manager, HSE and Quality Control - minimum 10 years’ experience in a similar position.

- The Company shall have procedures, wide experience and relevant performance indicators to the highest standards related to the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) aspects of large-scale revamp activities;

- The Company shall be capable of preparing detailed turnaround plans and procedures indicating how they will manage the complexities of working within the battery limits of an existing process unit;

- The Company shall have experience in managing the interface issues with the various parties involved in the project with regards to schedule, material and manpower movements;

- The Company shall have experience in managing the potential environmental challenges;

- The Company shall have strong financial position and be free of any overdue obligations with respect to tax and other mandatory payments;

- The Company shall be able to obtain all associated local licenses and registrations defined by legislation;

Should your company meet the above-mentioned requirements and is interested in participation in the market research process and to be considered for next phase, please confirm your interest to fbektashi@psg.aze-mail address via e-mail not later than October 31, 2016 in order to receive Market Research Questionnaire and appoint coordinating person for market research.