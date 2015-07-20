Producer of compressors for TANAP project revealed

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Company GEOil & Gas (General Electric Oil and Gas) will produce gas turbochargers for Trans pipeline (TANAP) project that meet modern standards.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, compressors produced for the first phase of the project will create conditions for the uninterrupted supply of Azerbaijani gas in Turkey and Europe.

GEOil & Gas Company has been selected as the most suitable candidate for the TANAP project due to the fact that compressors produced by that company are resistant to high pressure and low emissions.

According to the signed contract worth several million on the production of aeroderivative gas turbines, the products will be assembled in Florence, Italy, tested and transferred to the project partners in 2017.

Director GEOil & Gas North Africa, Turkey and Middle East Rami Ghasemi expressed satisfaction with the participation in TANAP project:"It's part of us started in 2012 investment projects worth 900 million dollars."

Under the agreement, the first phase of TANAP project will be implemented in the first half of 2018.

GEOil & Gas produces more than 50% of energy generated on the basis of gas in Turkey.