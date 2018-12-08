Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.12.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/35ce1f1668c9b744db06fb34aaa71997/ef2e3f4f-56f3-47dd-913d-eae36c79f7db_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|60.75
|0.69
|- 6.12
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|52.53
|1.04
|- 7.89
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 252.80
|9.20
|-56.50
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 388.95
|- 558.72
|228.45
|S&P 500
|2 633.08
|- 62.87
|- 40.53
|Nasdaq
|6 969.25
|- 219.01
|65.86
|Nikkei
|21 678.68
|177.06
|- 1 086.26
|Dax
|10 788.09
|-22.89
|-2 129.55
|FTSE 100
|6 778.11
|74.06
|- 909.66
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 813.13
|32.67
|- 499.43
|Shanghai Composite
|2 605.89
|0.71
|- 701.28
|Bist 100
|93 445.63
|618.34
|- 21 887.37
|RTS
|1 157.94
|23.87
|3.51
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1379
|0.0005
|- 0.0631
|USD/GBP
|1.2726
|- 0.0055
|- 0.0787
|JPY/USD
|112.6900
|0.0100
|0.0000
|RUB/USD
|66.4464
|- 0.4191
|8.7575
|TRY/USD
|5.3029
|- 0.0368
|0.7060
|CNY/USD
|6.8743
|- 0.0084
|0.3675
