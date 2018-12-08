Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.12.2018)

8 December, 2018 09:57

https://report.az/storage/news/35ce1f1668c9b744db06fb34aaa71997/ef2e3f4f-56f3-47dd-913d-eae36c79f7db_292.jpg Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/

Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 60.75 0.69 - 6.12 WTI (dollar/barrel) 52.53 1.04 - 7.89 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 252.80 9.20 -56.50 Indices Dow-Jones 24 388.95 - 558.72 228.45 S&P 500 2 633.08 - 62.87 - 40.53 Nasdaq 6 969.25 - 219.01 65.86 Nikkei 21 678.68 177.06 - 1 086.26 Dax 10 788.09 -22.89 -2 129.55 FTSE 100 6 778.11 74.06 - 909.66 CAC 40 INDEX 4 813.13 32.67 - 499.43 Shanghai Composite 2 605.89 0.71 - 701.28 Bist 100 93 445.63 618.34 - 21 887.37 RTS 1 157.94 23.87 3.51 Currency USD/EUR 1.1379 0.0005 - 0.0631 USD/GBP 1.2726 - 0.0055 - 0.0787 JPY/USD 112.6900 0.0100 0.0000 RUB/USD 66.4464 - 0.4191 8.7575 TRY/USD 5.3029 - 0.0368 0.7060 CNY/USD 6.8743 - 0.0084 0.3675