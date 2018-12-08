 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.12.2018)

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/


    		 Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Commodity
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 60.75 0.69 - 6.12
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 52.53 1.04 - 7.89
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 252.80 9.20 -56.50
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 24 388.95 - 558.72 228.45
    S&P 500 2 633.08 - 62.87 - 40.53
    Nasdaq 6 969.25 - 219.01 65.86
    Nikkei 21 678.68 177.06 - 1 086.26
    Dax 10 788.09 -22.89 -2 129.55
    FTSE 100 6 778.11 74.06 - 909.66
    CAC 40 INDEX 4 813.13 32.67 - 499.43
    Shanghai Composite 2 605.89 0.71 - 701.28
    Bist 100 93 445.63 618.34 - 21 887.37
    RTS 1 157.94 23.87 3.51
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1379 0.0005 - 0.0631
    USD/GBP 1.2726 - 0.0055 - 0.0787
    JPY/USD 112.6900 0.0100 0.0000
    RUB/USD 66.4464 - 0.4191 8.7575
    TRY/USD 5.3029 - 0.0368 0.7060
    CNY/USD 6.8743 - 0.0084 0.3675
