Kyrgyzstan discovers new natural gas field

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A new natural gas field has been discovered in Kyrgyzstan, according to Kyrgyzneftegaz, Report informs via Kyrgyz media outlets.

The field, discovered in the Mailuu-Suu district, has a daily gas output potential of more than 40,000 cubic meters. This will make it possible to fully supply Kochkor-Ata and surrounding villages with natural gas.

Samsaaly Chetimbaev, Chairman of the Management Board of Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC, noted that no gas sources with such production capacity had been recorded at the company over the past 10–15 years.