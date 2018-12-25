Export of Kazakhstan’s paraxylene through SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal begins

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan’s paraxylene started to be exported through SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal (Georgia, Black Sea) for the first time.

Report informs that the export of paraxylene produced on Kazakhstan's Atyrau plant was launched from December 8.

According to Argus, the paraxlyene in petrochemical tanks is transported from Atyrau plant to Kulevi terminal through Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port, then Azerbaijan’s Alat port via the ferries of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company, and exported by tankers.

The first shipment of the product (650 tonnes) has been loaded to Barda ferry. More than 4,300 tonnes of products have been loaded into tanks so far. 10,000-11,000 tonnes of paraxylene are planned to be transported in December. This figure is expected to be 30,000 tonnes from January, which will be nearly 400,000 tonnes in total throughout the year. At the same time, 10,000 tonnes of benzene are also expected to be transported from next month.

Kazakhstan rented 300 petrochemical tanks from Russia to transport such type of products.

A railway pier has been constructed in the region where Atyrau Oil Refinery is located.

In late October, Atyrau Oil Refinery started industrial production of paraxylene by launching Paramax technology with the annual capacity of 496,000 tonnes. The plant has two reservoirs with the total capacity of 20,000 cubic meters in order to store the paraxylene.

Kulevi terminal has two reservoirs with the capacity of 20,000 cubic meters for each and a 10,000-ton reservoir for benzene.