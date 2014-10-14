Kazakhstan considers possibility of oil exporting through Azerbaijan and Iran

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Kazakhstan is considering options for the export of oil to China, as well as throuhg Iran and Azerbaijan in the event of further sanctions against Russia. Report informs referring to "Novosti-Kazakhstan", it was said in the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

"The current situation suggests that, sanctions against Russia will not affect blocking oil and gas supplies from Russia to the EU, including Kazakh oil through pipelines of Russia. However, the issues of diversification of oil exports are studied, most potential large market of Kazakhstan's oil is China. Another alternative is the one with Iran," said in response to the request of the Ministry of the agency.

According to the agency, options of oil transportation through the sea port of Aktau and the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan are being considered.