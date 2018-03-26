JPMorgan: Brent crude oil price to drop to $ 50 / bbl

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ Oil prices in the medium term will be traded slightly above $ 50 against the background of the struggle for profitability between OPEC and international companies. Report informs citing the JPMorga.

The marginal price of oil in the regions with the most competitive production costs can be decisive for Brent in the long term.

The break-even point for the budget of the OPEC countries in 2018 will be around $ 65 / bbl and around $ 50 / bbl in 2020.

For half the global projects, the break-even point is $ 50 / bbl or lower. In 10% of cases, the upper limit of this indicator runs above $ 70 / bbl.

The break-even point for international companies in terms of dividends will also be $ 50 per barrel in 2020.