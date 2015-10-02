​John Kerry: TAP is a strategically significant project

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ 'The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project is of great strategic importance'.

Report informs citing Greek media reports, this was stated by the US Secretary of State, John Kerry during a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

He also noted the importance of interconnector between Greece and Bulgaria.

The TAP pipeline is designed to transport gas from the Shah Deniz-II field in Europe. On the Kipoy territory at the Turkish-Greek border, it will be connected to the Trans-Anatolian pipeline (TANAP) and run through Greece, Albania and the bottom of the Adriatic Sea to southern Italy. The first deliveries of Azerbaijani gas to Europe are scheduled for the end of 2019 - early 2020. BP, SOCAR and Statoil control 20% stocks of TAP, Fluxys- 19%, Enagas - 16% and Axpo - 5%.