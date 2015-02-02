Iran offers transition of Azerbaijani gas through its territory to Europe

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Iran can transport gas from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan via its territory to Europe, said the director of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) for International Relations Azizullah Ramazani.

Our proposal - is getting Turkmen and Azeri gas to Iran, and then its transit to Europe via Turkey, because this route is the most economical way to transfer gas to Europe, said A.Ramazani.

According to him, preparation for the establishment of appropriate infrastructure for the project will begin when political obstacles will be removed.

The director also added that the current plan on exporting Turkmen gas through an underwater pipeline under the Caspian Sea to Europe via Azerbaijan will be expensive and impractical.

He also stressed that European countries do not intend to import Iranian gas for political reasons and the European Parliament has already studied this question.

Azerbaijan signed an agreement with Turkey on the construction of the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) in 2012, which will enable Europe to receive Azerbaijani gas through Turkey.