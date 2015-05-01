Iran, Bulgaria Discuss Nabucco Gas Pipeline Project – Tehran Ambassador

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Earlier in the week, Iranian media reported that Tehran had proposed Iranian-Bulgarian cooperation in the area of gas supplies, including the creation of a gas hub in Bulgaria.

“One of the means of diversification of gas supplies [in Europe] is the use of the Nabucco gas pipeline with the partnership of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Tehran Ambassador Abdollah Norouzi told to the Bulgarian Novinite news agency.

Report informs referring to the Sputnik News,Iran was supposed to be a major source of gas for the Western-backed Nabucco pipeline. However, the project was canceled in 2013 as Azerbaijan, its main proponent, opted for an alternative pipeline.

In April, the framework for the agreement on Iran's controversial nuclear program was reached, promising the easing sanctions against Iran. Since then, Tehran has been seeking ways to revive some of its former business projects.

Bulgaria, in turn, is looking for alternative projects following the cancellation of Russia’s South Stream pipeline in December 2014, a rival to the Nabucco pipeline.

The Nabucco pipeline was intended to deliver gas from Caspian Sea through Turkey to customers in Europe.