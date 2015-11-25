Initial stage of plant reconstruction in Baku Oil Refinery completes

Baku. 25 November.REPORT.AZ/ Under contract signed between Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and 'SOCAR-Foster Wheeler Muhendis Xidmetleri' LLC (Engineering Services), PreFEED stage carried out for increase of productivity of initial oil processing plant on crude oil from 6 million tons to 7,5 million tons is about to end.

Report informs referring to press service of SOCAR, this reconstruction stage is carried out by AFV ("Amec Foster Viler") having registered office in Milan (Italy) and SFV company acting in Azerbaijan.

Technical and technological issues were clarified, existing technical engineering documents on plant presented to executor during first coordination meeting held in Baku on June of this year in order to start reconstruction works.

Completion of PreFEED stage in near future is planned. Then next - FEED (initial detailed design) stage of project will be executed.