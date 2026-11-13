IMF forecasts decline in Brent crude oil prices to $86 per barrel by 2027

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the price of Brent benchmark crude oil to drop to $86 per barrel next year, Assistant Director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department Roberto Cardarelli said during the presentation of the International Monetary Fund's regional economic outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia held in Uzbekistan, Report informs.

According to him, this year the IMF forecasts the average price of oil quotes at the level of $96 per barrel.

Cardarelli emphasized that these forecast estimates are based on market expectations formed by futures contracts, as well as on the baseline assumption of the restoration of normal functioning of energy trade through the Suez Canal and the Persian Gulf.