Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    IMF forecasts decline in Brent crude oil prices to $86 per barrel by 2027

    Energy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 09:39
    IMF forecasts decline in Brent crude oil prices to $86 per barrel by 2027

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the price of Brent benchmark crude oil to drop to $86 per barrel next year, Assistant Director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department Roberto Cardarelli said during the presentation of the International Monetary Fund's regional economic outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia held in Uzbekistan, Report informs.

    According to him, this year the IMF forecasts the average price of oil quotes at the level of $96 per barrel.

    Cardarelli emphasized that these forecast estimates are based on market expectations formed by futures contracts, as well as on the baseline assumption of the restoration of normal functioning of energy trade through the Suez Canal and the Persian Gulf.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF) Brent crude
    IMF 2027-ci ildə "Brent" neftinin 86 dollara qədər ucuzlaşacağını proqnozlaşdırır
    МВФ прогнозирует снижение цен на нефть Brent до $86 за баррель в 2027 году
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    10:35
    Envoy: UK-Azerbaijan ties strengthened by strategic partnership declaration
    Foreign policy
    10:31
    Florian Misch: Structural reforms can offset up to 20% of losses from external shocks
    Economy
    10:28
    IMF: Middle Corridor, private sector to help Caucasus, Central Asian economies withstand external shocks
    Economy
    10:22
    IMF: Caucasus, Central Asian countries lag behind in export diversification
    Economy
    10:16
    Karmen Naidoo: Fuel subsidies, central bank independence mitigate inflationary shocks in Caucasus, Central Asia
    Finance
    10:12
    IMF highlightes role of monetary policy, exchange rates in curbing inflation in region
    Finance
    10:08
    PM: Albania could host NATO summit in 2028
    Other countries
    10:02
    Azeri Light crude drops below $100 per barrel
    Energy
    09:49
    Roberto Cardarelli: External stimuli for Central Asian economies proven more resilient than expected
    Finance
    All News Feed