IEA raises its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has raised its forecast for global oil demand growth this year to 930,000 barrels per day (bpd), and now expects demand to reach 105 million bpd by the end of 2026, Report informs.

Global oil demand is projected to grow by an average of 930,000 bpd in 2026, up from 850,000 bpd in 2025, reads the update.