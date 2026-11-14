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    IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 111,000 bpd in October

    Energy
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 10:56
    IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 111,000 bpd in October

    In October 2026, Azerbaijan's oil production averaged 440,000 barrels per day (bpd), Report informs, citing the International Energy Agency (IEA).

    According to the IEA's monthly statistics, this represents a decline of 1,000 barrels per day compared to September 2026.

    IEA analysts calculated that Azerbaijan's October output was 111,000 barrels per day below the OPEC+ quota.

    Under the OPEC+ agreement, Azerbaijan's 2026 production quota is set at 551,000 barrels per day.

    International Energy Agency (IEA) OPEC+ production quota Azerbaijan's oil production
    IEA: Azərbaycan oktyabrda "OPEC+" kvotasından gündəlik 111 min barel geri qalıb
    МЭА: Азербайджан в октябре отставал от квоты ОПЕК+ на 111 тыс. б/с
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