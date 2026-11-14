IEA: Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 111,000 bpd in October
Energy
- 14 November, 2026
- 10:56
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In October 2026, Azerbaijan's oil production averaged 440,000 barrels per day (bpd), Report informs, citing the International Energy Agency (IEA).
According to the IEA's monthly statistics, this represents a decline of 1,000 barrels per day compared to September 2026.
IEA analysts calculated that Azerbaijan's October output was 111,000 barrels per day below the OPEC+ quota.
Under the OPEC+ agreement, Azerbaijan's 2026 production quota is set at 551,000 barrels per day.
IEA: Azərbaycan oktyabrda "OPEC+" kvotasından gündəlik 111 min barel geri qalıb
МЭА: Азербайджан в октябре отставал от квоты ОПЕК+ на 111 тыс. б/с
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