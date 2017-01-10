Headquarter: Small ships again involved in search due to better weather terms

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of the Azerbaijani President, dated December 16, 2016 "On some arrangements concerning incident at Oil Collecting Point of "Azneft" Production Union of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic", search-and-rescue operations on the defined areas are underway in accordance with the plan, approved by the headquarter of leading experts of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES)under the National Center of Vessel Traffic Management of the State Maritime Administration, Defence Ministry, State Border Service (SBS), State Maritime Administration, SOCAR and "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC.

Report informs citing the Search and Rescue headquarter, small ships again involved in search due to improvement in weather conditions, as every day, today also other ships and floating vehicles, helicopters, manpower and divers are continuing searches.

"Mammad Suleymanov", "Tabriz Khalilbeyli" search-and-rescue vessels, belonging to the "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" CJSC, which involved in the operations in the first day, supplied with modern submersibles ROV are continuing 24 hours underwater video search operations in the area of the pier.

During the operations, over 150 kinds supposedly belongings of destroyed pier found and relevantly handed over.

Notably, searches cover a large area 165 km in length and 135 km in width.