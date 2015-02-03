Head of Shah Deniz-1 project became a director of TAP

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ During the continuation of the construction work of the project Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) for the position of Project Director was invited Norman Ingram, and Martin Mair for chief operating officer TAP.

Report was told in the central office of TAP, both will work in the head office structure in the Swiss town of Bar.

Prior to that, Norman Ingram was the head office of "BG Group" in Australia.

Two years N.Ingram worked at BP, where he served as manager of BP's projects in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Alaska.

In 6 years of work in Azerbaijan he contributed to the execution of the first phase of the project Shah Deniz, as well as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and South Caucasus Pipeline.

Since 2012 N.Ingram replaced technical director and director of Statoil in TAP Sigurd Hamra.

This year in March Sigurd Hamra will return to Norway.

As for M.Maira, he previously served as an assistant chief operating officer at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.According to the information he has 23 years of experience.

In the TAP project the share of each of the companies BP, SOCAR and Statoil is 20%, Fluxys - 19%, "Enagas" - 16%, and the share of Axpo -5%.