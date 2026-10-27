Green Corridor Alliance, Chinese firm ink MoU on Caspian power projects

The Green Corridor Alliance joint venture, created to manage the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor project, and China Southern Power Grid Company Limited International Co., Limited (CSGIHK) have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the prospects of implementing high-voltage power transmission projects in the Caspian region, Report informs, citing the joint venture's CEO Tural Aliyev's post on LinkedIn.

According to him, the document provides for joint research and assessment of strategic cooperation opportunities in the field of cross-border energy infrastructure, creates a basis for joint analysis and research, as well as for the development of advisory and technical cooperation.

The memorandum was signed during Aliyev's visit to Guangzhou, China, on October 21-24, 2026. During the trip, he held meetings with CSGIHK representatives and also visited the Guangdong Suidong and Huizhou Longmen converter stations, where he familiarized himself with ultra-high voltage power transmission technologies and the integration of large power systems.

In addition, at a meeting with CSGIHK Vice President Gong Yu, the sides discussed potential business models, prospects for long-term partnership, technical support, engineering expertise, and opportunities for optimizing capital expenditures (CAPEX).

According to Aliyev's assessment, interaction with the Chinese company will allow exploring the possibilities of applying China's experience in the field of high-voltage power transmission for the development of regional energy ties and strategic green energy corridors.

The Green Corridor Alliance is a joint venture created by Azerenerji OJSC, KEGOC JSC (Kazakhstan), and National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan JSC. Its headquarters is located in Baku.

The initiative stems from the agreement on strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission, signed by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan at COP29 in Baku on November 13, 2024. The joint venture's founding agreement was signed on December 27 of the same year.

On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), announced the launch of the first phase of the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor initiative.

The project envisages the integration of the electric power systems of the three countries and the creation of a route for the supply of electricity from renewable sources to Europe. As part of the first stage, the countries agreed to prepare a feasibility study, funded by the ADB and AIIB.