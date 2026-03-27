Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
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    GECO and Zhero sign MoU within Black Sea Energy Corridor

    Energy
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 16:13
    GECO and Zhero sign MoU within Black Sea Energy Corridor

    Within the framework of the Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor Project, the joint venture Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO) and Italy's Zhero company have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Report informs.

    "We're pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Farhad Mammadov, General Director of Green Energy Corridor Power Company, to explore potential collaboration on the Green Energy Corridor project.

    This initiative focuses on a planned electrical interconnection linking Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. Zhero's involvement is aimed at sharing our expertise in large-scale energy corridors, building on the capabilities we have developed with the Medlink initiative between Italy and North Africa," Zhero posted on LinkedIn.

    The project will be carried out under a strategic partnership agreement on green energy development and transmission, signed in Bucharest in 2022 by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. This document marked an important step toward the creation of a green energy corridor to Europe.

    A memorandum of understanding on the creation of a joint venture for the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green corridor project was signed on July 25, 2023, between Georgia, Hungary, Romania, and Azerbaijan.

    The Black Sea submarine cable is a major infrastructure project that will directly connect Georgia and Romania and link the power systems of the South Caucasus and Southeastern Europe. The submarine cable will be over 1,155 km long (1,115 km underwater and 40 km on land), with a voltage of 525 kV and a capacity of 1,300 MW. Completion of the submarine power cable across the Black Sea is scheduled for 2032.

    Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO) Caspian-Black Sea-European Green Energy Corridor Project Zhero company Memorandum of Understanding Farhad Mammadov
    GECO və "Zhero" arasında Qara dəniz enerji dəhlizi çərçivəsində memorandum imzalanıb
    Подписан меморандум между GECO и Zhero в рамках Черноморского энергокоридора

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