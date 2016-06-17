Gazprom signs contract to supply Russian gas to Georgia

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Gazprom has signed a contract for the commercial supply of Russian gas to Georgia, Report informs referring to the Russian media.

As part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and commercial director of Gazco + company Georgy Mamaladze signed a contract for the sale-purchase of Russian gas.

According to the contract, in 2016 Gazprom will supply up to 100 million cubic meters to Gasco+. Contract is valid from July 1 to December 31, 2016 with an option for extension.

In 2015, Gazprom supplied 0.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Georgia supplying it to Geotransgas company.

Gasco + is a Georgian energy company engaged in the purchase of gas and its sale in the country.