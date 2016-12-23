Gasoline up by 4% per annum in Russia

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Since the beginning of 2016, price of gasoline in Russia increased by 3.7%, while the price of diesel fuel up by 2.7%.

Report informs citing the Russian media.

In Russia, the average consumer price of gasoline increased by 3 cents per 1 liter last week and amounted to 36.31 rubles (1.03 AZN), while the price of diesel fuel increased by 28 cents UP to 36.63 rubles (1.04 AZN).

Last week, the average consumer price of AI -76 / AI-80 increased from 33.59 rubles (0.95 AZN) up to 33,60 rubles (0.96 AZN), price of Ai-92 / Ai-93 petrol rose from 35.19 rubles ( 0.99 AZN) up to 35,23 rubles (1 AZN), the price of high-octane gasoline AI-95 gone up from 38.33 rubles (1.09 AZN) to 38,36 rubles (1.10 AZN).

The price of diesel fuel grew from 36.35 rubles (1.03 AZN) up to 36.63 rubles (1.04 AZN).