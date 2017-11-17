Gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline up 3.4%

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October, 5 973,7 million cubic meters of gas transported through the South Caucasus Pipeline Project (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) on Shah Deniz-1 project.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), this figure is 3,4% more in comparison with relevant period in 2016.

In reporting period, total of 17 961,2 mln. cubic meters of gas transported via main gas pipelines of Azerbaijan.

Transportation by main gas pipelines up by 7.3% compared to same period in 2016.

Notably, the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) was built to transport Azerbaijani gas produced in the first stage of the "Shah Deniz" field to Georgia and Turkey. The pipeline originates from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku, and to the border with Turkey runs through a single pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) route, connecting the territory of Turkey to the gas distribution network in the country.

From the date of commissioning at the end of 2006, it deliveries "Shah Deniz" gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The SCP has a dual operatorship with BP, as technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the SCP facilities, and SOCAR as commercial operator, responsible for SCP's commercial operations.

The SCP shareholders are: BP (28.8%), AzSCP (10%), SGC Midstream (6.7%), Petronas (15.5%), Lukoil (10%), NICO (10%) and TPAO (19%).