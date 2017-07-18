Gas tariffs for population soar in Tbilisi - UPDATED

Tbilisi. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission increased gas tariff for Tbilisi population by 1.2%.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, after the government's decision, price of natural gas sold by SOCAR Georgia Gas in the country has also increased.

According to SOCAR Georgia Gas, prices of natural gas sold by "Sakorggas" and "SOCAR Georgia Gas" were changing by regions. The average price was about 55 tetris. From now the price of both companies will be approximately the same - 57 tetris.

The company said that SOCAR currently supplies over 80% of Georgia with natural gas.

***17:09

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission increased gas tariff for Tbilisi population by 1.2%.

Report informs citing the Sputnik, gas tariff for the subscribers of the gas distribution company KazTransGas Tbilisi will increase up to 46,153 tetri per cubic meter with VAT.

The tariff will grow from July 20, 2017 and will continue until December 31, 2018.

The commission decided to increase the tariffs based on the application of gas distribution campaign.

At present, tariff for natural gas in Tbilisi is 45.62 tetri per cubic meter.