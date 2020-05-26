Top

Gas supplies via Yamal-Europe pipeline down to almost zero

​Gas supplies via Yamal-Europe pipeline down to almost zero

Gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline have decreased to nearly zero on Monday, according to the data provided by operators of European gas pipelines, Report informs, citing TASS.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline is used for Russian gas deliveries to Germany via Belarus and Poland.

The long-term Russian-Polish agreement on gas transit from Russia to the West through the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline expired on May 17.

Deliveries are now carried out on the basis of daily auctions of the Polish pipeline’s capacity conducted by the operator of the Polish gas transmission network, Gaz System.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!