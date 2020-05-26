​Gas supplies via Yamal-Europe pipeline down to almost zero

Gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe pipeline have decreased to nearly zero on Monday, according to the data provided by operators of European gas pipelines, Report informs, citing TASS.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline is used for Russian gas deliveries to Germany via Belarus and Poland.

The long-term Russian-Polish agreement on gas transit from Russia to the West through the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline expired on May 17.

Deliveries are now carried out on the basis of daily auctions of the Polish pipeline’s capacity conducted by the operator of the Polish gas transmission network, Gaz System.