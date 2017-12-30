Food aid distributed to 1,000 families along the TANAP route

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Food aid has been distributed by the consortium of Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP) to 1,000 families in need living in six districts along the pipeline in Turkey.

Report informs referring to the TANAP statement, it was realized as part of the second phase of food aid. The food products have been delivered to low-income families living in Erzurum, Erzincan, Sivas, Gümüşhane, Bayburt, Giresun.

As part of social responsibility program of TANAP, in total, food aid worth 2 million TRY is expected to deliver to 10,000 low-income families living along the pipeline.

In November, food aid was delivered to 3,522 families living in Ardahan, Kars and Erzurum.

Notably, TANAP is a pipeline, which will transport the gas produced by development of second phase of Azerbaijan's 'Shah Deniz' field in the Caspian Sea to Turkey and then to Europe. TANAP, which is the branch of the Southern Gas Corridor project, is being constructed in the territory of Turkey. The pipeline will connect to Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), designed to transport Azerbaijani gas to Europe through Turkey-Greece border.

On March 17, 2015, groundbreaking ceremony of the TANAP was held in Kars, Turkey with participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Presidents. Initial capacity of the pipeline, which is planned to be put into operation in 2018, will be 16 billion cum/year. About 6 billion cum of this gas will be delivered to Turkey, the remaining to Europe. The TANAP pipeline will have two starting points in Turkish provinces Eskişehir and Thrace. The sale of gas in Turkey will be carried out by BOTAS. The total length of the pipeline is 1 850 km.

TANAP section to Turkey's Eskişehir is expected to be ready by mid-2018.